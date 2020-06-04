Tiger Shroff’s lookalike wins internet with dance video amid storm and rains, watch

bollywood

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 20:15 IST

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has established his place in the industry with his flexible body and enchanting dance moves and now a video featuring his lookalike dancing like a pro is going viral. In the video shot from a distance, the man is seen dancing even as he faces a heavy storm.

Sharing the video, a user wrote on Twitter, “This @iTIGERSHROFF lookalike wins the Internet for today!” The video had 37 thousand views by Thursday evening.

This @iTIGERSHROFF lookalike wins the Internet for today! pic.twitter.com/Ip3nd6JvaH — Tegbir Brar (@dashmeshstud) June 3, 2020

In the video, the lookalike is standing atop a building that is under construction even as heavy rains and storm lash out. A Michael Jackson song plays as we watch him flaunt him moves. Tiger himself is a huge and self-confessed fan of MJ. Tiger has even come up with music videos where he paid tributes to the late pop icon. “The concept of femininity and masculinity is stereotyped. To criticise the way I dance is to criticise the likes of Michael Jackson, James Brown and Hrithik Roshan,” Tiger had once said.

Also read: Ronit Roy says he hasn’t been paid since January, is ‘selling things’ to support ‘100 families’

On the death anniversary of MJ last year, Tiger had posted a tribute dance video on Instagram and wrote, “Can’t believe it’s been 9 years already. I’m sure even khilji would’ve offered you his throne. #kingofkings @michaeljackson #rip #gonetoosoon @pareshshirodkar @ranveersingh.”

Meanwhile, Tiger, who was recently seen in Baaghi 3, has been keeping fans updated with his latest workout and dance videos on Instagram as well. He also shared a picture from Baaghi 3 and wrote Thursday afternoon, “Repost @teamtigershroff - #Baaghi3 is the most-watched movie on smartphones. https://bit.ly/2MrwamH #TigerShroff #ShraddhaKapoor #SajidNadiadwala #AhmedKhan #B3.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more