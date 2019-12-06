Tiger Shroff’s mom shares throwback pic of the star, wishes his grandmothers had been around to see his success

bollywood

Tiger Shroff is among the most successful young actors in Bollywood. His latest film, War, has already made Rs 300 crore at the box office. His Baaghi franchise is hugely successful too. And the one person is immensely proud of it is his mother Ayesha Shroff, as her latest post on Instagram shows.

Sharing a baby picture of Tiger’s with herself and another elderly lady (possibly her mother), she wrote: “I wish Tigers grandmoms were alive today to see how the little baby they loved SO MUCH has turned out.” Tiger doesn’t look to be more than 2 or 3 years old in the picture and can be seen in a pair of blue jeans and a black t-shirt. Tiger, Ayesha and the elderly woman can be seen sitting in a garden.

On the work front, Tiger has been busy shooting for his next film, Baaghi 3. The actor has been shooting for it in Serbia since November. He shared a video where he can be seen practicing for an action scene that pays tribute to the trademark stunt filmed on Keanu Reeves in The Matrix.

In the video, he flaunts a toned torso in a long trench coat, with black bottoms and black sunglasses, reminiscent of Keanu Reeves’ trademark wardrobe in The Matrix. Details related to the third installment of Baaghi are still under wraps. The film is being directed by Ahmed Khan and also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh.

Tiger has had a successful 2019, with his movie War emerging as Bollywood’s biggest blockbuster of the year so far. Speaking about the success of War, Tiger said, “It is such a huge team effort from the ADs to the whole crew, to the cast, to Hrithik (Roshan) sir, to Sid (director Siddharth Anand), to YRF (Yash Raj Films), everybody worked so tremendously hard and I think I am very happy especially for the team for what they have pulled off. Thank you to all our supporters, to all Hrithik sir’s fans, all my fans, to all fans of the action genre and of commercial cinema.”

