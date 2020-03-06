e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha pens heartfelt note after Baaghi 3: ‘No words to tell you how proud you make me’

Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha pens heartfelt note after Baaghi 3: ‘No words to tell you how proud you make me’

Ayesha Shroff said that Baaghi 3 was a “spectacle” and that she was extremely proud of her son Tiger Shroff.

bollywood Updated: Mar 06, 2020 18:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ayesha Shroff said that Baaghi 3 had never-seen-before action sequences in Hindi cinema.
         

Ayesha Shroff gave a shout-out to her son Tiger Shroff as his film Baaghi 3 hit the theatres. She wrote a heartfelt note on Instagram, expressing her pride and lauding the action sequences of the film.

Sharing a childhood photo of Tiger, Ayesha wrote on Instagram, “God bless you my Baaghi!!! I have no words to tell you how proud you make me. God bless the incredible cast and crew of Baaghi 3!!!! Tigerians and action fans go watch the film!! You have never seen action like this in Hindi cinema!!!! Jaan laga diya to give you a spectacle!!”

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 has Tiger unleashing his fury on Syria as his older but more timid sibling (played by Riteish Deshmukh) is taken hostage in the country. The film has Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady.

 

Tiger has returned as the ‘Baaghi’ Ronnie in the third instalment of the franchise. The first film was directed by Sabbir Khan and saw him romancing Shraddha. In part two, directed by Ahmed Khan, he was paired opposite Disha Patani.

Earlier, in an interview with IANS, Tiger said that he wanted to carve his own niche in Bollywood and is glad that people identify him as an action star. “I enjoy doing action films. Today, whatever I have achieved is because of the films I have done, primarily the action films. All my inspirations like Jackie Chan and Hrithik Roshan have been big action heroes. So, I am inspired to be like them and I am inspired to do things like them,” he said.

Tiger has two more action films in the pipeline. He will step into the shoes of Sylvester Stallone in the remake of Rambo, directed by Siddharth Anand. He will also be seen in Ahmed Khan’s Heropanti 2, a sequel to his debut film.

