Tiger Shroff wishes father Jackie Shroff on his birthday, calls him his friend, love and hero. See pic

Bollywood powerhouse Tiger Shroff posted a sweet birthday wish for his father and actor Jackie Shroff who turned 62 today. He took to his Instagram account to share a throwback photo of his father alongside a caption that read, “Happy birthday to my most handsome father/friend/love/hero! Lv u daddy@apnabhidu#onscreenoffscreenhero#nobodylikeyou#dontmakethemliketheyusedto.”

Tiger’s note for his daddy dearest proves that Jackie is his son’s forever “bhidu”.

The Baaghi actor is known for being extremely attached to his family and keeps sharing lovely posts on his mother, father and sister. Tiger is quite active on social media and keeps posting work-out videos to candid pictures from the film sets.

Jackie Shroff is fondly known as Jaggu Dada and has been in the film industry for over 40 years. He has acted in more than 220 movies. He made his debut with Swami Dada that released in 1982.

Since then, the veteran actor went on to deliver some amazing performances in films like Hero, Ram Lakhan, 1942: A Love Story, Rangeela among many others.

On the work front, Jackie Shroff will next be seen Ali Abbas Zafar’sBharat which also features Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, among others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger will be seen in the second instalment ofKaran Johar’s Student of the Year titled SOTY2. He will soon begin shooting for Baaghi 3. Also, Hrithik Roshanand Tiger Shroff will be sharing screen space in Siddharth Anand’s untitled film, shooting for which has alreadybegun.

First Published: Feb 01, 2019 15:35 IST