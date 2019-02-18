Total Dhamaal not releasing in Pakistan, tweets Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn on Monday announced that his upcoming film Total Dhamaal will not be releasing in Pakistan. The decision comes in the wake of a terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir that claimed the lives of at least 40 soldiers.

“In light of the current situation the team of Total Dhamaal has decided to not release the film in Pakistan,” Devgn tweeted.

In light of the current situation the team of Total Dhamaal has decided to not release the film in Pakistan. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 18, 2019

Directed by Indra Kumar, Total Dhamaal features an ensemble cast of Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Anil Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. The film, a collaboration between Ajay Devgn FFilms and Fox Star Studios, will release in India on February 22.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor accuses Priyanka Chopra of only caring about Hollywood stars

The 49-year-old actor was among the celebrities from Bollywood who had condemned the Pulwama terror attack. “Horrible and disgusting. Anger can’t be put into words. #KashmirTerrorAttack” Devgn had tweeted.

Forty CRPF soldiers were killed and five others critically injured when a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle laden with explosives into their bus on Thursday. The Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) has claimed responsibility for the attack on the convoy of 78 vehicles that was on its way from Jammu to Srinagar.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 18, 2019 14:03 IST