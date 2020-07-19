Tripti Dimri: ‘If I was a filmmaker, I would want actors who can bring audience to theatres’

bollywood

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 15:33 IST

Bulbbul actor Tripti Dimri has said that just 2-5 people going to theatres to watch her debut film Laila Majnu “broke her heart” but “it is not fair to blame people”. The actor said that if she was a filmmaker, she would have liked to take known actors in her film.

On being asked if she felt disappointed about not receiving offers post her debut, Tripti told Pinkvilla in an interview, “I think it is not fair to blame people, the star kids or industry or an outsider. It is how it is and it is the reality and we have to face it. I think my film Laila Majnu was in theatres for 7 days and I was very excited. I attended as many shows I could in those 7 days because I was seeing myself on the big screen for the very first time. I was very excited. But then, sometimes there were 20 people, sometimes 5 or 1 or 2, that really broke my heart.”

Citing the example of Kartik Aaryan, who’s doing well despite being an outsider, she said, “See, if I was a filmmaker and I was putting my money in a film, I would definitely want actors who can bring the audience to the theatres, otherwise what is the point of it? Because I will be spending a lot of money on the film. I think it is a business module.”

Sharing how much the film’s failure broke her heart, Tripti said, “Before Laila Majnu released, I would tell friends that after the movie will release, I won’t be able to buy groceries freely because people will recognise me. But that didn’t happen. I was heartbroken but I dealt with it.”

The Hindustan Times review of Laila Majnu read, “Tripti Dimri, who plays Laila, is a winsome girl who looks both suitably smitten and suitably struck down by circumstances, and hers is a performance laudably free of overwrought histrionics. In keeping with the film’s references to Maine Pyar Kiya and its infamous pigeons, she does have the comely, next-door air of a Sooraj Barjatya heroine.

