Trishala Dutt unhappy with Sanju for leaving mother Richa out of Sanjay Dutt biopic, say reports

Sanjay Dutt biopic, Sanju, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, is a box office hit. While the masses have accepted the film wholeheartedly, the film itself has garnered mixed reviews. Many critics have decried the film for its sympathetic gaze at a controversial star. Now, it appears some from Sanjay’s family too have resented the film.

When Sanju released last week, while many Bollywood stars wholeheartedly backed Rajkumar Hirani’s film, Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt’s silence on social media was noticed. According to a DNA report, Trishala who is otherwise very vocal about her affection for her dad, hasn’t said a word about Sajnu on any of her social media platforms.

Conjecture is she could be upset at the manner in which the biopic has eclipsed several chapters in Sanjay’s life, which includes his two previous marriages, first to Richa Sharma and later Rhea Pillai. Trishala, who is Sanjay’s daughter from Richa, may have taken offence to the fact the Sanju does not acknowledge either her late mother or her. Making matter worse is the fact that though Manyataa, played by Dia Mirza, appears in a small part, she is consistently present through the narrative.

🤗💖 A post shared by Trishala Dutt (@trishaladutt) on Mar 1, 2018 at 9:22pm PST

It is worth taking note that while Trishala was a part of publicity campaign for Sanjay’s comeback film, Bhoomi, she has been absent from any of the promotional activities of Sanju.

The Rajkumar Hirani has come up for major criticism for whitewashing the controversial aspects of Sanjay’s life. The fact that many people who played an important role through much of his ordeal and brush with law, have been reduced to cardboard cutouts in Sanju or have been left out totally. These include his two former wives and his sisters. The only people who find mention are Sanjay’s parents, Sunil Dutt and Nargis, and his third wife Manyataa.

