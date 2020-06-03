e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 03, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Tusshar Kapoor hosts birthday party for son Laksshya, calls him ‘gift from God’

Tusshar Kapoor hosts birthday party for son Laksshya, calls him ‘gift from God’

Actor Tusshar Kapoor has shared pictures from son Laksshya’s fourth birthday party. See them here.

bollywood Updated: Jun 03, 2020 08:05 IST
Indo Asian News Service | Posted by Rohan Naahar
Indo Asian News Service | Posted by Rohan Naahar
New Delhi
Tusshar Kapoor welcomed son Laksshya via surrogacy in 2016.
Tusshar Kapoor welcomed son Laksshya via surrogacy in 2016.
         

Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya has turned four, and the actor has written in an Instagram post that the toddler is a gift from God. Tusshar took to Instagram, where he shared a photograph of himself along with Laksshya.

"My baby turns 4.....to write about my love for you would be reiterating, in fact overstating the obvious! Really speaking, you were, are and will always be my gift from God! Happy birthday my bachcha! #laksshyakapoor #June1st#quarantinebirthday #laksshyaturns4#babysharkparty#homeiswheretheheartis backdrop deco by @reenz290 @eventsbay," Tusshar captioned the image he shared on Tuesday.

 

Tusshar's sister and producer Ekta Kapoor shared a video collage of Laksshya. "The one ! The first one ! Who made us ...US! Happie bday laqu! Thanku for being d one who made me mommy first! Ur my jaaaaaan ! My twin my fellow Gemini," she wrote. Tusshar welcomed his son through IVF and surrogacy in 2016.

In a recent interview, Tusshar’s father, actor Jeetendra, had said, “When I look at Tusshar, he makes me proud. What a wonderful father he is. I was not even one percent of what he is. This is all the realisation that has come with age and lockdown. After all, you learn till you go to your grave.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Cyclone Nisarga closes in, 215km from Mumbai: IMD
Cyclone Nisarga closes in, 215km from Mumbai: IMD
Covid-19: India allows emergency use of remdesivir
Covid-19: India allows emergency use of remdesivir
Live: Rainfall to gradually increase over Maharashtra coast, says IMD
Live: Rainfall to gradually increase over Maharashtra coast, says IMD
Covid cases cross 200,000; rural clusters new challenge
Covid cases cross 200,000; rural clusters new challenge
2m distancing, masks key to stopping Covid-19 spread: Study
2m distancing, masks key to stopping Covid-19 spread: Study
Demand for Shramik trains sees a decline
Demand for Shramik trains sees a decline
Debt-ridden man attempts to kill self, goes into hiding; caught
Debt-ridden man attempts to kill self, goes into hiding; caught
Covid update: China ‘delayed’ info; Modi-Trump talk; USA worries WHO
Covid update: China ‘delayed’ info; Modi-Trump talk; USA worries WHO
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Lockdown 5.0Cyclone NisargaJAC 9th result 2020 live updateJharkhand Board 9th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In