Twinkle Khanna discussed the Me Too movement with mother Dimple Kapadia, here’s what they learnt

Actor-turned-authour Twinkle Khanna took to Twitter to write about the #MeToo movement that has take over the country in the last week and the ‘churning’ that it has caused ‘within’. She wrote in a tweet how she spoke to her mother Dimple Kapadia about things that they have internalised as working women.

She wrote on Twitter, “Hearing stories, identifying in different ways has led to a churning within, long conversations, talking to my mom too about all the things we internalized as working women. Scabs picked at hurt again but it is worth it. A shout out to all the brave women making the world safer #MeToo.”

Twinkle had earlier also tweeted in support of Tanushree Dutta, who had accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment on the sets of their 2008 movie Horn Ok Please. She had said, “Please read this thread before judging or shaming #TanushreeDutta a working environment without harassment and intimidation is a fundamental right and by speaking up this brave woman helps pave the way towards that very goal for all of us!” Twinkle was writing about journalist Janice Sequeira’s Twitter thread, which in turn spoke about the Tanushree Dutta incident that occurred a decade ago.

Hearing stories,identifying in different ways has led to a churning within,long conversations,talking to my mom too about all the things we internalized as working women.Scabs picked at hurt again but it is worth it.A shout out to all the brave women making the world safer #MeToo — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) October 10, 2018

Actors Rajkummar Rao, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Neha Dhupia and Soha Ali Khan also showed support for the movement. In case of allegations against director Vikas Bahl, Sonam had said, “This whole thing at happened at Phantom. I find it disgusting. If you read that article, it is disgusting. And I know these people, I know all of them. I don’t know how I will deal with these people. All I know is I believe this woman. I find this behaviour despicable and cowardly.”

Rajkummar Rao, who had worked with Vikas Bahl also commented recently and said, “It’s very shocking and sad. What happened was very unfortunate. I strongly condemn whatever is going on. What is wrong is wrong.”

Others who were accused of sexual harassment include musician Kailash Kher, comedian Utsav Chakraborty and actors Rajat Kapoor and Alok Nath.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 21:16 IST