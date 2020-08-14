Twinkle Khanna on period leave for women: ‘We are equal, not identical’

bollywood

Actor Akshay Kumar is away with family in Scotland for the shoot of his upcoming film, Bell Bottom. His wife and author Twinkle Khanna, however, is quite clued in to happenings back home. Recently, she took to Twitter to express her view after online restaurant guide and food ordering platform Zomato decided to give 10 days as period leave to women.

She wrote: “Are we really saying we can’t give women leave or the prospect of working from home for that one day? My opinion of gritting our teeth and bearing it, fighting our biology so we can say we are as good as men has changed over time. We are equal, not identical #EqualNotIdentical.”

Are we really saying we can’t give women leave or the prospect of working from home for that one day? My opinion of gritting our teeth and bearing it,fighting our biology so we can say we are as good as men has changed over time. We are equal, not identical #EqualNotIdentical https://t.co/6mPMOcEeYk — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) August 12, 2020

The topic has people divided right in the middle with many arguing in favour of it, insisting the productivity is what should matter, not uniformity while others argued that maternity leaves have already made hiring difficult for women and this would be an added burden.

A user said: “Period experience is not equal for every woman. Some bear pain and for some it’s like just another day. We can be compassionate towards those who suffer. Also who do not suffer, please don’t take advantage of this normal biological process, so that women do not lose credibility.” To which, another said: “Why can’t women just use their sick leave or pl for this? Already hiring women is hard enough since they increased maternity leave. At least that is planned ahead of time. This is adhoc leave n should come out the the SL/PL bucket.”

Zomato on August 8 said it is introducing up to 10 days of ‘period leaves’ for all women employees to build a more inclusive work culture in the organisation. “At Zomato, we want to foster a culture of trust, truth and acceptance. Starting today, all women (including transgender people) at Zomato can avail up to 10 days of period leaves in a year,” Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal had said in a blog post.

“There shouldn’t be any shame or stigma attached to applying for a period leave. You should feel free to tell people on internal groups, or emails that you are on your period leave for the day,” he added.

