Typecasted Bhumi Pednekar in middle class roles? Check out this sizzling photoshoot first

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar, who has often essayed roles of middle-class women stuck in patriarchal setups and fighting against the misogyny (Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet Ek Prem Katha) prevalent in our society, recently did a photoshoot that will definitely leave you impressed.

Bhumi’s look was designed by celeb stylist Sukriti Grover and Rahul Jhangiani conducted the photoshoot where Bhumi is sizzling hot in a maroon dress.

Along with the photo, Bhumi wrote on Instagram, “She remembered who she was and the game changed -lalah deliah 📷 @rahuljhangiani 👗@sukritigrover 💄 by @sonicsmakeup @florianhurelmakeupandhair My tribe @hmehta75 @crastosuzan #upi”

She posted other photos too...

Talking about essaying unconventional roles, Bhumi told DNA in an interview, “Initially, there was an apprehension because I actually didn’t know if people would see me differently. But now, I don’t fear getting typecast anymore. I have a strong personality — I know who I’m outside my work and I’m nothing like the characters I portray. Then the audiences have also matured. My intention has always been to just do good work. I have realised what my pitch is and I’m in this industry for the pure reason that I love acting. I also love the frills that come with it — the clothes, red carpet appearances and having an impact on people. But I also love waking up and telling different stories and exploring different emotions.”

On the work front, Bhumi was last seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Toilet Ek Prem Katha on the silver screen and also featured in Zoya Akhtar’s part from the new Netflix original, Lust Stories.

She has also completed work on Abhishek Choubey’s Son Chiriya where she will be seen as a dacoit alongside Sushant Singh Rajput.

