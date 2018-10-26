Ultra-glam Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor give competition to show-stopper Kiara Advani at Manish Malhotra’s show

Manish Malhotra’s fashion shows are always heavy on Bollywood presence where there are as many stars on ramp as there are in the front row. As the film industry’s favourite couturier showcased his latest collection, walking the ramp were Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan. While the two spelt magic, it was left to the front row -- Janhvi Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey -- to give us some more fashion inspiration.

Kiara rocked an Indo-European Western ensemble -- a shimmery tunic with ruffled sleeves and ivory pants – while Kartik wore a pink kurta with a black blazer. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor had earlier walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra in Singapore with Kareena Kapoor as his fellow show-stopper.

Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Manish Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan, Sophie Choudry, Ananya Panday and Khushi Kapoor.

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor pose at Manish Malhotra’s show.

Manish Malhotra with his show-stoppers, Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani walk the ramp.

Janhvi and Khushi looked as stylish as ever. The Dhadak actor chose a striped gown with plunging neckline and sister Khushi chose wore a crop top with an embellished skirt.

On the work front, Janhvi is a part of Karan Johar’s directorial, Takht. She will also be returning in the next film of Dhadak director, Shashank Khaitan. She is reported to be playing a spy in the film and will star opposite Varun Dhawan. This will be the first time that Janhvi and Varun will be sharing the screen space.

“She will undergo rigorous training and perform some heavy-duty stunts,” DNA quoted a source as saying about Janhvi’s character, which is apparently inspired by Jason Bourne series.

First Published: Oct 26, 2018 11:13 IST