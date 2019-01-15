Uri-The Surgical Strike box office day 4: Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam’s film is a hit, collects Rs 46 crore

Actor Vicky Kaushal’s first solo release of the year Uri: The Surgical Strike has registered a impressive performance at the box office. The film opened a bit better than what was expected, with a collection of Rs 8 crore. It has now made a total of Rs 46 crore in just four days.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the box office figures of the film on Twitter. He tweeted, “#UriTheSurgicalStrike is unshakable... Excellent on Day 4... Higher than Day 1... Will cross Rs 50 cr today... Trending better than #Raazi, #Stree and #BadhaaiHo... Fri 8.20 cr, Sat 12.43 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 10.51 cr. Total: Rs 46.24 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh.”

He added in another tweet, “#UriTheSurgicalStrike emerges the FIRST HIT of 2019... Indeed, 2019 has started with high josh... Sets the BO on (fire) on Day 3... Packs a solid total in its opening weekend... Fri 8.20 cr, Sat 12.43 cr, Sun 15.10 cr. Total: Rs 35.73 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh.”

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is inspired by the 2016 surgical strike carried out by India in Pakistan. Vicky plays an Indian Army major in the film while Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina, Kirti Kulhari and Paresh Rawal also have prominent roles in the film.

On being asked about the film’s prospects of joining the Rs 100 crore club, film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi had told HT, “The possibility is certainly there but it depends on how entertaining the script is. If the script is engaging enough, anything can happen. The onus for a film’s success also lies on the writer and director of the film. If it will make it to the Rs 100 crore club depends how well it is written, narrated and directed.”

