Urmila Matondkar gets trolled for saying World War 2 ended in 1919. Watch video

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 17:41 IST

Urmila Matondkar is being massively trolled for her gaffe during a recent speech. In a video shared online by ANI, she says that the British knew that after the World War 2 ended in 1919, there was widespread unrest in India. To tackle the same, they proposed the Rowlatt Act, under which suspects could be locked up in prison without trial.

The actor-turned-politician went on to compare the Citizenship (Amendment) Act to the Rowlatt Act, and said that they would both be remembered as black laws in history.

Netizens quickly pointed out that Urmila erroneously said World War 2 instead of World War 1, and trolled her for her mistake. World War 1 was fought from 1914-1919, while World War 2 lasted from 1939-1945.

“But @UrmilaMatondkar ji, World War - II started from 1939, How come it got to end in 1919. Looks like u are too much dependent on #WhatsApp university,” one Twitter user wrote. “I simply fails to understand why Bollytards are in haste to express themselves without any preparation !! Kis baat ki jaldi hai @UrmilaMatondkar?” another asked. “WW 2 ended in 1919??? Bloody I knew my history professor knew nothing,” yet another tweeted.

Several Twitter users also shared memes, making fun of Urmila for her goof-up. They also pointed fingers at her political affiliation – she joined the Congress in 2019, before the Lok Sabha elections, but has quit the party since.

WW 2 ended in 1919???

Bloody I knew my history professor knew nothing... pic.twitter.com/o0Iyw4eh43 — To The POINT (@indiatothepoint) January 31, 2020

World War 2 ended in 1919????😂😂😂😂 Say no more... samjgayi... Ye lo tumara 🧠 gir gaya tha... — Priya🌻ಪ್ರಿಯಾ🇮🇳 (@iamS_Priya) January 31, 2020

Our history books really do need a visit!



WWII ended in 1919? pic.twitter.com/BucoinML1y — The Nut cracker*⃣ (@Kash_pandits_90) January 31, 2020

Urmila During history classes pic.twitter.com/HrSFwV8fkw — Pawan (@being_pawann) January 31, 2020

But @UrmilaMatondkar ji, World War - II started from 1939, How come it got to end in 1919. Looks like u are too much dependent on #WhatsApp university. pic.twitter.com/9CEWygowrw — Avinash Srivastava (@go4avinash) January 31, 2020

"World War 2 ended in 1919? Wow Urmila! Tum bhi meri tarah history buff nikli. I'm so proud of you." pic.twitter.com/VeqLz71mLU — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) January 31, 2020

I simply fails to understand why Bollytards are in haste to express themselves without any preparation !!



Kis baat ki jaldi hai @UrmilaMatondkar ? — Social Crusader🚩 (@Xs2partner) January 31, 2020

Urmila was last seen in a special song Bewafa Beauty in Abhinay Deo’s Blackmail (2018). Her last major Bollywood release was Saurabh Kabra’s EMI (2008), in which she starred alongside Sanjay Dutt.

In an interview with Eastern Eye, she opened up about making a comeback on the big screen. “First of all, I am not trying to make any comeback. There is no comeback and go-back (laughs). I have never understood the concept of comeback and most actors don’t do, trust me,” she said.

“Coming to projects, I am open to them but I don’t want to make any comeback or anything like that. I don’t plan my life so much. I take it as it comes and do it to the best of my abilities, be it any part of my life,” she added.

