Urmila Matondkar shares video challenging Kangana Ranaut, says she will show proof of her legitimate property purchase

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 18:56 IST

After Kangana Ranaut’s attack at her, Urmila Matondkar has retaliated with a video. In her video, Urmila has addressed Kangana’s veiled accusations that she may have purchased her new Rs 3 crore office through illicit means.

Urmila has challenged Kangana to meet her so she could show her the legitimate documents of her purchase. “Namashkar Kangana Ji. The high regards that you have for me, I have heard them. The whole country has heard them. Today, in front of the entire country, I want to tell you, that you should choose the place and time, I will bring all my documents there. In 2011, after working hard in the industry for a short span of 25-30 years, I purchased a house in Andheri. I will bring the documents of that flat. I sold that house in the first week of March and I will bring those papers too. And there will also be documents of the house that I have now purchased from the money that I got. I bought this flat much before I entered politics. I wanted to show you that,” she said.

Dear @UrmilaMatondkar ji maine jo khud ki mehnat se ghar banaye woh bhi Congress tod rahi hai, sach mein BJP ko khush karke mere haath sirf 25-30 cases he lage hain, kash main bhi aapki tarah samajhdar hoti toh Congress ko khush karti, kitni bevakoof hoon main, nahin? pic.twitter.com/AScsUSLTAA — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 3, 2021

Urmila added, “In return what I want is this. Using the money paid by lakhs and crores of tax payers like me, you were given the Y plus security by the government because you said you had names of many people whom you wanted report to the NCB. The whole country is waiting for it today. Because you know the troubled times that the country is facing. All of us have to fight against the drugs menace together. You please just bring that small list of names. I will be looking forward to your reply. Until then, Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra and Ganpati Bappa Morya.”

On Sunday morning, Kangana had written in a tweet, “Dear @UrmilaMatondkar ji maine jo khud ki mehnat se ghar banaye woh bhi Congress tod rahi hai, sach mein BJP ko khush karke mere haath sirf 25-30 cases he lage hain, kash main bhi aapki tarah samajhdar hoti toh Congress ko khush karti, kitni bevakoof hoon main, nahin? (The homes that I made with my hard work are being destroyed by Congress. All I got from making BJP happy were just 25-30 court cases. I wish I was as smart as you and made Congress happy instead. I am so stupid, right)?”

Urmila joined the Shiv Sena in December and had been embroiled in a war of words with Kangana in September. Both called each other names in separate interviews and Kangana appears to have reignited the feud with her latest comments.

