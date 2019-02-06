Varun Dhawan and Prabhu Deva have a face-off in new Street Dancer pic. See it here

Varun Dhawan on Wednesday shared a new picture of himself with his Street Dancer co-star Prabhu Deva. “Oh DEVA re DEVA aya PRABHUDEVA. The god of dance @prabhudheva #streetdancer3d. Very excited to work with this man again he’s someone I have always looked upto,” Varun wrote on Instagram.

The picture shows the actors gazing at each other intensely. Street Dancer was initially pegged as the third instalment in director Remo D’Souza’s ABCD series, but the title change was announced by Varun when he shared the first couple of posters of the film.

This is Varun’s second film in the series; he previously appeared in ABCD 2. Katrina Kaif had initially been signed for the film, but dropped out recently. Varun then took to social media to announce that his ABCD 2 co-star, Shraddha Kapoor would be replacing Katrina.

In two posters shared by the actors on Tuesday, Varun and Shraddha can be seen striking athletic poses. “Why walk on the streets when you can dance on them! Be a rule breaker and come fall in step with #StreetDancer3d this 8th November,” Varun wrote.

According to reports, Varun will play a Punjabi dancer, while Shraddha will play a character from Pakistan. The film also stars Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana and Shakti Mohan.

Varun will also appear the period drama, Kalank. Shraddha has several films in the pipeline, including her south debut, Saaho, Chhichhore, and Saina Nehwal’s biopic. Street Dancer is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza and Krishan Kumar, and is set for a November 8 release.

