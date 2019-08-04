Varun Dhawan hits back at troll telling him to do ‘content-driven films’: ‘Go to bed’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 17:29 IST

Bollywood’s actor Varun Dhawan was targeted on Twitter by a user for playing roles in “masala movies,” and the actor has given a befitting response to the troll. On Saturday, the Judwaa 2 actor praised Hobbs and Shaw actor Dwayne Johnson on Twitter. “Watched ‘Hobbs and Shaw’. It’s great fun in the cinema. The Rock really brings its. Loved the homage paid to the Samoan culture. The London chase sequence has to be the best” he had tweeted.

Taking a jibe at the actor, a Twitter user asked Varun to act in some ‘content-driven film.’ “Instead of promoting Hollywood movies And Giving Americans money please raise our movie quality instead of masala movies that u do... Make Some Content-driven films.. Also, Promote Good Bollywood Movies Which Remain Unnotified..Make India Proud. Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar,” he tweeted.

Maybe you should not have Harry Potter as your profile picture when you try to teach people what to do son. Now go to bed 🛌 https://t.co/wMBFC4a1AC — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 3, 2019

Varun was quick to respond to his troller, and wrote, “Maybe you should not have Harry Potter as your profile picture when you try to teach people what to do son. Now go to bed.”

The Badlapur star, who was last seen in period drama Kalank, has recently wrapped up Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D, wherein he is paired opposite Shraddha Kapoor. He will star in the remake of Coolie No. 1.

