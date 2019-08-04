e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 04, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Aug 04, 2019

Dwayne Johnson sends Varun Dhawan love for appreciating his film Hobbs & Shaw

Dwayne Johnson and Varun Dhawan bonded over former’s film Hobbs & Shaw which released on Friday.

hollywood Updated: Aug 04, 2019 13:34 IST

Press Trust of India
Dwayne Johnson stars with Jason Statham in Hobbs & Shaw.
Dwayne Johnson stars with Jason Statham in Hobbs & Shaw.
         

Varun Dhawan says watching Hobbs & Shaw was great fun and the action film’s star Dwayne Johnson is glad the Bollywood actor had a good time at the movies. Varun has often said he is the biggest fan of the WWE wrestler-turned-actor and he took to Twitter on Saturday to praise The Rock for paying homage to Samoan culture.

“Watched #HobbsAndShaw. It’s great fun in the cinema. @TheRock really brings its. Loved the homage paid to the Samoan culture. The London chase sequence has to be the best (sic)” tweeted Varun.

 

Also read: Friendship Day 2019: Bollywood friends Ranveer Singh-Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan swear by their bond

Johnson expressed his gratitude in Samoan-Hawaiian, saying “Mahalo brother and glad you loved it. You’re the best @HobbsAndShaw.” Varun later took a screenshot of the Hollywood star’s response and shared it as an Instagram story. The caption read: “Childhood dreams come true”.

Hobbs & Shaw registered the year’s second biggest opening for a Hollywood film in India after Avengers: Endgame. It made Rs 13 crore on Friday while Endgame made Rs 53 crore. Hobbs & Shaw ranked above Spiderman: Far From Home, The Lion King and even Captain Marvel.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 04, 2019 13:34 IST

tags
more from hollywood
top news
    trending topics
    India vs West IndiesAshes 2019Khandaani Shafakhana movie reviewUnnao CaseEngland vs Australia Live ScoreHobbs & Shaw Movie ReviewParliament Live UpdatesAmarnath Yatra
    don't miss