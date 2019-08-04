Dwayne Johnson sends Varun Dhawan love for appreciating his film Hobbs & Shaw

hollywood

Aug 04, 2019

Varun Dhawan says watching Hobbs & Shaw was great fun and the action film’s star Dwayne Johnson is glad the Bollywood actor had a good time at the movies. Varun has often said he is the biggest fan of the WWE wrestler-turned-actor and he took to Twitter on Saturday to praise The Rock for paying homage to Samoan culture.

“Watched #HobbsAndShaw. It’s great fun in the cinema. @TheRock really brings its. Loved the homage paid to the Samoan culture. The London chase sequence has to be the best (sic)” tweeted Varun.

Mahalo brother and glad you loved it. You’re the best 👍🏾🥃@HobbsAndShaw https://t.co/im4NbXMOAq — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 3, 2019

Johnson expressed his gratitude in Samoan-Hawaiian, saying “Mahalo brother and glad you loved it. You’re the best @HobbsAndShaw.” Varun later took a screenshot of the Hollywood star’s response and shared it as an Instagram story. The caption read: “Childhood dreams come true”.

Hobbs & Shaw registered the year’s second biggest opening for a Hollywood film in India after Avengers: Endgame. It made Rs 13 crore on Friday while Endgame made Rs 53 crore. Hobbs & Shaw ranked above Spiderman: Far From Home, The Lion King and even Captain Marvel.

