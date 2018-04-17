Varun Dhawan posts pic from sister-in-law’s baby shower. See here

Varun Dhawan is on cloud nine these days. His latest film October is on course to become a commercial success, but this isn’t the only good thing happening in his life.

On Tuesday, the 30-year-old actor posted a picture on his Instagram account in which he can be seen with Jaanvi, wife of his elder brother and film director Rohit Dhawan. Probably taken at Jaanvi’s baby shower, the photo shows Varun brimming with joy. Rohit Dhawan and Jaanvi tied the knot in 2012.

💙👶 A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Apr 16, 2018 at 11:36pm PDT

On the work front, Varun is basking in the critical success of October that released on April 13. In first four days of its release, the film has garnered more than Rs 22 crore. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film is about two hotel management trainees who share a strong mental bond that sails then through a tragedy.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has tweeted the film’s business figures. As per Adarsh, October has sustained its momentum, powered by positive reviews, on Monday. The film has earned Rs 22.95 crore so far.

#October Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 7.47 cr, Sun 7.74 cr, Mon 2.70 cr. Total: ₹ 22.95 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 17, 2018

In last two years, Varun Dhawan has emerged as one of the biggest stars of the younger generation of actors in Bollywood. If October finally emerges as a commercially successful film then it will be a hat-trick for Varun after Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Judwaa 2.

He is currently shooting for Sharat Kataria’s Sui Dhaaga in which he is working with Anushka Sharma.