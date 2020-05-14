Varun Dhawan says he broke down filming this scene in Shoojit Sircar’s October

bollywood

Actor Varun Dhawan has revealed he broke down while shooting one of the most crucial scenes for Shoojit Sircar’s 2018 film October. Replying to a fan’s query about the scene, Varun tweeted Thursday afternoon, “That’s an amazing question . I had infact broken down while filming that scene @ShoojitSircar.”

The fan had asked Shoojit in a tweet, “@ShoojitSircar When Shiuli’s mom asks Dan to move on as she felt selfish post his mother’s visit, Dan’s reaction is not shown but he complies nonetheless. Was not showing Dan’s reaction intentional? What’s the significance? #October @Varun_dvn.”

Validating Varun’s response and answering the fan’s question, Shoojit wrote, “Yes intentional:).”

Talking about picking Varun for his lead role, Shoojit had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “It wasn’t like I wanted to work with Varun Dhawan. I saw him in my office one day and I just found some kind of honesty and innocence in him which I was looking for my character. I went on with him purely on instincts. Though he was an overnight sensation, a star, but there was something really ‘teenage’ and ‘young’ in him.”

October marked the Bollywood debut of Banita Sandhu who played the lead role of Shiuli in the film. Directed by Shoojit, the film garnered much love from audiences as well as critics. Juhi Chaturvedi had written the film. Talking about it after the release, she had said in a series of tweets, “My ma. real life Shiuli. 30 years of her illness: haemorrhage/depression/renal failure/transplnt/memory loss/cancer/coma made me a quasi nephro-onco-neuro-therapst/full time caregiver/writer & humour appreciator. To nt hv medical refrnce in wht I write is tuf bt Ive tried. Next:)”

