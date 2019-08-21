Varun Dhawan shares playtime video with niece, warns Arjun Kapoor to not comment on the post

bollywood

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 16:00 IST

Actor Varun Dhawan is busy shooting for his father and filmmaker’s directorial, Coolie No 1 but doesn’t miss out on his playtime with his niece. The actor recently showed a glimpse of his fun time with her on Instagram and warned BFF and actor Arjun Kapoor to not comment on the post.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Varun wrote, “Manager-u have a free day. Varun let’s finish the meeting? Varun- I’m very busy ishita. LOML- love of my life.” The actor can be seen giving the baby girl a ride on his shoulders and the little ones looks happy in his company.

However, Varun soon dropped a warning in the comments section for Arjun, who has been regularly trolling many of his industry friends by posting quirky reactions on their posts. Arjun had already reacted to the post by calling it, “Her debut.” Expecting something more funny coming from the actor, Varun wrote, “@Arjunkapoor don’t write anything. Rohit has allowed me to post something after ages.”

For those not keeping a track of Arjun’s sarcastic comments on his friends’ posts, the actor had recently trolled Katrina Kaif for wearing sunglasses during a stage performance. He wrote, “Wear it during the day not at night... Don’t want you tripping, girl!”

Many other Bollywood celebrities were also seen praising the adorable video. Sonam Kapoor commented, “She’s such a pudding” whereas Kriti Sanon said, “Howww cuteee!” Singer Amaal Mallik wrote, “What a darling she is....God Bless.” Nargis Fakhri also commented, “Aweeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee so sweet.”

Varun was recently in Bangkok for the shooting of Coolie No. 1. It is a remake of David Dhawan’s 1995 hit of the same name. The original film starred Karisma Kapoor and Govinda, while the new one features Varun along with Sara Ali Khan. Actors like Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Jaaved Jaaferi will also be seen playing pivotal roles in the remake.

