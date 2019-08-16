From Coolie No 1 sets, Varun Dhawan shares birthday wishes for ‘Dad No 1’ David Dhawan, see pic

bollywood

Actor Varun Dhawan shared a new picture from the sets of Coolie No 1 in Thailand on dad David Dhawan’s birthday on Friday. The team of Coolie No 1 are in Bangkok for the shooting schedule.

Sharing a picture with his father, Varun wrote in English and Hindi, “Happy birthday papa mera number 1 director. Kaam chalu hai bhai log. Coolie number 1.” Varun is dressed as an Indian Railways porter in a red shirt and a pair of white pants (like Govinda appeared in the original film too). David can be seen yellow shirt with a coolie cap on.

A host of Bollywood actors wrote in the comments section wishing the veteran filmmaker. Bipasha Basu, Karisma Kapoor, Prachee Shah and Sophie Choudry were among those who wrote.

Coolie No 1 stars Varun and Sara Ali Khan as the film’s lead pair. On her birthday on August 12, the makers of the film unveiled her first look with Varun and it promised a fresh edge to the 1995 remake.

Two new posters of Coolie No. 1 were shared online early on Monday. In one poster, Varun is seen standing on a cart, used often by railway coolies in India, which he capitoned: “‘Coolie No. 1’. Haat jao baju aya raju first look.” The second poster has the Badlapur star and Sara together. He wrote alongside the image: “Sara tera birthday aaya, birthday ke din main tere liye poster laya!”

Earlier, Varun had shared a video about his preparation for the film. Taking to social media and sharing the BTS video in which he can be seen getting ready for his character Raju, he had written: “Good morning people. Dropping a new video on my YouTube channel. Thoda smile bhi zaroori hain hope it makes you smile.”

From making funny facial expressions to using different filters and opting for a clown face, Varun left his fans in splits with the video. In the background, Varun could be heard saying, “Arre bhai, yeh log daadi banaa rahen hain. Galaa sambhal ke bhai. Aap se dikha rahen hai ki shaving kaise hoti hai”.

The original film, which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead, was directed by Varun’s father as well. It released in 1995.

