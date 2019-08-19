Varun Dhawan almost falls in the ocean as he shows off his swag for Coolie No 1. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 16:54 IST

Actor Varun Dhawan is currently shooting for Coolie No 1 in Bangkok and has shared a funny video from the location. The actor can be seen having fun on a yacht before his stunt goes haywire.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Varun wrote, “KUWAR MAHINDER PRATAP. In the middle of the ocean nearly fell off. #coolieno1.” Varun is seen dressed in a printed shirt and beige trousers with a matching overcoat. He has accessorised it with shades and fake gold rings.

He reveals in the video that they are shooting in South China Sea and it is a lot of fun to shoot on water. He wittingly claims to be moving at a speed of 800 kms before he adds that it’s not true and he actually doesn’t know the speed of the yacht. He eventually steps down into the water while having fun but later asks the sailor to pull him up as he fails to climb aboard on his own.

His fans looked concerned post his funny stint. A fan wrote, “You’re crazy” while another said, “Be careful Varun and take care.” The film is being directed by David Dhawan, who also helmed the original starring Govinda. It will star Sara Ali Khan as the female lead and will have Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever and Rajpal Yadav in prominent roles.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor replies to trolls after told to ‘shift to Pakistan’: ‘Self reflect and see who you are and hopefully get a job’

Varun had recently shared a behind-the-scenes picture to wish David on his birthday. He is seen dressed in a red kurta with an arm plate that read, “Coolie no 1 licensed porter.” He wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday papa. Mera number 1 director . Kaam chalu hai bhai log. Coolie number 1.” He had earlier shared his first look from the film with the caption, “COOLIE NO 1. May1st 2020. Haat jao baju aya Raju.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 16:54 IST