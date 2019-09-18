Veerana director Shyam Ramsay dies at 67

bollywood

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 11:50 IST

Director Shyam Ramsay died in Mumbai on Wednesday; he was 67. “With profound grief and sorrow we inform you about the sad demise of Shyam Ramsay. He was suffering from pneumonia and passed away around 5 am this morning,” his nephew Amit Ramsay confirmed to Indian Express.

Considered the pioneers of horror genre in Hindi cinema during the 80s and 90s, the Ramsay Brothers made films such as Purana Mandir, Veerana, Do Gaz Zameen Ke Neeche, Band Darwaza, Purani Haveli, Andhera and Saboot. The last film made by them was 2017’s Koi Hai. The films made by Ramsay Brothers - Tulsi, Kumar, Shyam, Keshu, Arjun, Gangu and Kiran - are still held in high regard to this day.

Shyam and brother Tulsi Ramsay was also responsible for the Zee Horror Show, which ran for almost seven years. Tulsi died in December 2018. The brothers were known for their low budget films that mixed horror and erotica and came to symbolise the genre for decades.

Shyam Ramsay’s funeral will be held at Ville Parle crematorium today.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 11:48 IST