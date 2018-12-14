Tulsi Ramsay of the Ramsay Brothers dies at the age of 77

Filmmaker Tulsi Ramsay of the Ramsay Brothers has died at the age of 77. The Ramsay Brothers - Tulsi, Kumar, Shyam, Keshu, Arjun, Gangu and Kiran - produced a series of cult horror classic through the ‘80s and ‘90s, that are still held in high regard to this day.

Ramsay had been complaining of chest pain and died on Thursday. His nephew Amit Ramsay told Indian Express, “Tulsiji experienced some pain in his chest, and he had a heart attack. So he was taken to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. He passed away yesterday after he was brought back home. He was 77-years-old.”

The same report quoted his longtime associate Govind Yadav as saying, “Tulsiji passed away on Thursday evening. He was not keeping well for some time now.” He also confirmed that the funeral took place at 2 pm on Friday.

Along with the Ramsay Brothers, he was behind low-budget horror films such as Hotel, Purana Mandir, Tahkhana, Veerana and Bandh Darwaza. Comedian Varun Thakur produced an homage to the films of the Ramsay Brothers, an Amazon web series titled Shaitaan Haveli, which released in January.

Ramsay had last directed 1993’s Zee Horror Show, which became one of the flagship products of the channel.

“People want a complete thaali. You have to add everything to the film, a little bit of action, romance, song and even sex. You can’t have a completely dark film. They need a break from the horror too,” Ramsay had told Stardust in 2014.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 20:46 IST