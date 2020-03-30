Vicky Kaushal enjoys sunset with mom, shares picture from lockdown

bollywood

Actor Vicky Kaushal is spending some ‘memorable moments’ with family amid quarantine. The actor on Monday shared an adorable picture with his mom as they observe the sunset as they stay indoors amid the countrywide Covid-19 lockdown.

The 31-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared insights from his family time by sharing the picture along with his mom. In the picture, the mother-son duo is seen looking at each other while they spend some good time over the terrace. The Sanju actor’s mom is seen smiling at him in the mesmerising backdrop of a sunset.

Vicky captioned the post remembering a Dogri folk song, ‘Maye Ni Meriye’ that translates as ‘my mom.’

Netizens were quick to notice the special post on the photo-sharing platform. The adorable post garnered more than 2.5k likes within an hour of being posted and was showered with likes and comments by celebrity followers including Vikrant Massey, Badshah, and Rashami Desai.

Scores of Bollywood celebrities are staying at home in the wake of the pandemic and are advising the people to remain indoors to be safe.

Actors including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone are spreading the message to take the necessary precautions.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India rose to 1,071 on Monday morning, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This included 99 people who have been discharged or cured of the highly contagious respiratory illness and 29 deaths.

To contain coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown.

