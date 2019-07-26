Vicky Kaushal ‘happy and honoured’ as Uri: The Surgical Strike is re-released on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Actor Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to express his happiness at the re-release of his film, Uri: The Surgical Strike, on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas on Friday. The film will be screened across 500 cinema halls in Maharashtra for a day.

Sharing a picture, Vicky wrote: “Happy and honoured to share that our Film #UriTheSurgicalStrike will be re-released only for today, July 26th, to commemorate ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’. It will be screened for free in 500 theatres across Maharashtra. Extremely thankful to the Maharashtra State Government for their support and encouragement to this initiative by @rsvpmovies. Jai Hind.”

Also read: Judgementall Hai Kya movie review: Kangana Ranaut dazzles in a film about mind games

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Vicky’s film will be screened across the state on July 26, celebrated across the nation as Kargil Vijay Diwas. Confirming the news, the film’s producer Ronnie Screwvala told the tabloid, “The idea of making the film was to instil a sense of pride in the hearts of every Indian and to highlight the incredible service of the armed forces for our nation. I’m honoured to be a part of this initiative where in Uri will be showcased across 500 theatres in the state on Kargil Vijay Diwas.”

Uri: The Surgical Strike, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Vicky as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill, is a war film based on India’s surgical strike across the line of control in Kashmir in September 2016. This was undertaken as retaliation against a terrorist attack on an Indian Army camp in Uri earlier that year. In the film, Vicky heads the daring mission. The film is one of the biggest hits of 2019.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 12:00 IST