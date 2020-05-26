e-paper
Vicky Kaushal has hilarious response to handshakes and high-fives, watch video

Vicky Kaushal shared a video of his mixed martial arts training and joked that it was his response to handshakes and high-fives in the time of the Covid-19 pandemic.

bollywood Updated: May 26, 2020 20:13 IST
Asian News International
Vicky Kaushal shared a funny video about social distancing.
The more social distancing is maintained, the less are the chances of the coronavirus spreading! Amid this situation, actor Vicky Kaushal has come up with a perfect ‘response’ to handshakes and high-fives.

The 32-year-old actor shared a video from his training session on Instagram. However, he connected the video - where he is seen defending himself from the punches thrown by his trainer- as his ‘response’ to handshakes and high-fives.

Vicky captioned the post as: “My response to handshakes and high fives.”

 

View this post on Instagram

My response to handshakes and high fives.

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Lately, Vicky has been sharing updates of his quarantine activities on social media. Recently, he reminisced about his usual routine during pre-Covid-19 days and posted a picture of himself enjoying a horse ride.

He posted the picture on Instagram, in which he is seen sitting on a beautiful brown horse wearing a black coloured jacket.

The Manmarziyaan actor is currently staying indoors at his Mumbai house ever since the imposition of the coronavirus lockdown.

