Vicky Kaushal has hilarious response to handshakes and high-fives, watch video

Updated: May 26, 2020 20:13 IST

The more social distancing is maintained, the less are the chances of the coronavirus spreading! Amid this situation, actor Vicky Kaushal has come up with a perfect ‘response’ to handshakes and high-fives.

The 32-year-old actor shared a video from his training session on Instagram. However, he connected the video - where he is seen defending himself from the punches thrown by his trainer- as his ‘response’ to handshakes and high-fives.

Vicky captioned the post as: “My response to handshakes and high fives.”

Lately, Vicky has been sharing updates of his quarantine activities on social media. Recently, he reminisced about his usual routine during pre-Covid-19 days and posted a picture of himself enjoying a horse ride.

He posted the picture on Instagram, in which he is seen sitting on a beautiful brown horse wearing a black coloured jacket.

The Manmarziyaan actor is currently staying indoors at his Mumbai house ever since the imposition of the coronavirus lockdown.

