Vicky Kaushal is assisting brother Sunny in kitchen during lockdown: ‘I can best whip an omelette or bhurji’

Updated: May 15, 2020 09:54 IST

Actor Vicky Kaushal is all set to celebrate his 32nd birthday on Saturday at home amid lockdown. The actor is living with his brother Sunny Kaushal, action director father Sham Kaushal and mother at their Mumbai residence but says “by staying home, we can help flatten the curve.”

The actor has been learnt to flip an omelette during his time at home under the guidance of Sunny. Talking about what all he can make in the kitchen, the actor told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “I can, at best, whip up an omelette or a bhurji. But Sunny is a good cook, so I assist him.”

Sunny not just taught Vicky to flip an omelette but also gave him a haircut at home.

Sunny Kaushal gives Vicky a haircut at home.

The actor revealed he used to have those mandatory birthday parties at home during his childhood. He said, “There were no cell phones to take selfies and record the event, nor peer pressure to post them. It was just about having a good time with friends. Those simple days from my childhood are special.”

Stepping ahead to raise funds for daily wage workers who are struggling to feed themselves and their families, Vicky on Wednesday invited his fans to donate for the cause and announced that the 3 lucky winners will have a virtual games night with the star.

The Uri star shared a video on Instagram announcing the virtual games night saying, “Hi guys! How does a virtual hang out with me for a super fun game fan sound to you?” He wrote along with the video, “Loading... A virtual games night with me! We’ll get to know each other, play some dumb charades and have a great evening. Sounds fun na? Promise you it will be!”

Previously, Vicky donated a sum of Rs 1 crore to help the government deal with the crisis situation. “While I’m blessed enough to be seated with my loved ones in the comforts of my home, there are many who are not as fortunate. In this time of crisis, I humbly pledge to contribute an amount of Rs. 1 crore to PM-CARES and Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund,” read his Instagram post.

“We are in this together and we’ll win this together. Let us all do our bit for a healthier and stronger future. Jai Hind. #IndiaFightsCorona,” the post further read.

