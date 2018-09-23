Vicky Kaushal is unrecognisable in this throwback picture from his audition days. See pic

Rising star of Bollywood Vicky Kaushal has shared a throwback picture from his struggling days and he looks unrecognizable.

The Manmarziyaan star took to his Instagram page to share the snap from his audition days. The caption reads, “Once upon a time, when I would say “Sir, am I fit for the audition?” even in my sleep. God has been kind in my journey so far. Also, I have grown an inch taller since then, don’t know if this is even possible after a certain age.”

In the picture, Vicky can be seen wearing a printed white t-shirt with a bag pack on his back and holding a slate with his work details scribbled on it.

Vicky , whose past credits include box office hits like Sanju, Raazi and Manmarziyaan, is on his way to registering his name in the Bollywood A-list. His role in Netflix’s anthology film Lust Stories was also appreciated by audience and critics alike.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 23, 2018 09:36 IST