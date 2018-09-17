Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal recreate their dads’ pose from back in the day. See pic

Abhishek Bachchan on Sunday shared a lovely picture in which he can be seen posing with his Manmarziyaan co-star, Vicky Kaushal. But what made the post more special was the second picture he attached to it, of his father Amitabh Bachchan posing with Vicky’s dad, Sham Kaushal, back in the day.

Abhishek captioned the picture, “#Generations.” Junior Bachchan and Vicky played two men in love with the same woman in director Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan. They’ve received glowing reviews for their performances. Vicky’s dad, Sham Kaushal, is a renowned Bollywood action director, having worked on films such as Dangal and Dhoom 3.

Vicky has often spoken about how his father urged him to make his own way in the industry, and to not rely on his connections. “My father is a self-made man. And he taught me how to be a self-made man. He’s the inspiration for my life,” Vicky wrote about his dad in a special Father’s Day piece for Hindustan Times. “I got my role in Masaan by myself, without his influence. The only influence I can say he’s used with me is to show me how to be a good human being,” Vicky continued.

Vicky and his dad, the action director Sham Kaushal. (HT Photo)

Like Vicky, Abhishek too is an industry kid. Manmarziyaan is his first film after a two-year break from acting. According to a DNA report, Amitabh became choked up upon seeing his son’s performance in the film. When Abhishek asked his father for his reaction, the veteran actor apparently told him, “I will speak to you later.” On the same night, he tweeted, “There are times when you are so choked with emotion that it is impossible to speak .. or say and express anything .. I am such now .. and there shall be occasion to find out why soon .. !!”

Manmarziyaan showed a big jump in box office numbers after a dull Friday. The film has made Rs 8.6 crore in two days of release. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the ‘real test’ will be to see how it performs during the week.

