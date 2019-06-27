Vicky Kaushal looks like Sam Manekshaw’s doppelganger in first look, Twitter calls it ‘so awesomely cool’

Actor Vicky Kaushal’s new look as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming film has won over the hearts of his fans. Twitter cannot believe how much the actor looks like the late army chief.

Vicky shared his look from the film on Twitter on Thursday. “The swashbuckling general & the first Field Marshal of India- SAM MANEKSHAW. I feel honoured & proud of getting a chance to unfold his journey on-screen. Remembering him on his death anniversary & embracing the new beginnings with @meghnagulzar and @RonnieScrewvala. @RSVPMovies,” he wrote in his post. Vicky looks like a carbon copy of the revered soldier in the picture. Vicky is seen sitting in an office with a pen in one hand and spectacles in another. One can also see a trophy kept behind him.

The swashbuckling general & the first Field Marshal of India- SAM MANEKSHAW. I feel honoured & proud of getting a chance to unfold his journey on-screen. Remembering him on his death anniversary & embracing the new beginnings with @meghnagulzar and @RonnieScrewvala.@RSVPMovies pic.twitter.com/ozyUO69wKV — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) June 27, 2019

Vicky’s fans wished him on the film and also gave him a tonne of tips to play the role to perfection. “Soooo awesomely cool. & a crack-a-jack Parsee to boot. Stock up on your eedoos (eggs) & single malts ... as part of your research of course. Definitely looking forward to this one,” wrote one fan. “This’d be by far your best portrayal Buddy! This is indeed quite resembling and the acting part is already known to us! We feel assured to see you portraying him!,” wrote another. “Wow, now that’s a complete transformation,” read a comment. “Sir Manekshaw was a legend. You don’t just have a role to play but a huge responsibility now to adhere to Sir Manekshaw’s lifestyle as well.. I know you will get it through... He is a Hero of every Indian,” read another comment.

Check out more reactions:

Sir Manekshaw was a legend. You don't just have a role to play but a huge responsibility now to adhere to Sir Manekshaw's lifestyle as well.. I know you will get it through... He is a Hero of every Indian .. — Madhur (@madhursaxena39) June 27, 2019

Soooo awesomely cool. & a crack-a-jack Parsee to boot. Stock up on your eedoos (eggs) & single malts ... as part of your research of course. Definitely looking forward to this one 😎🥂 — Misha Dhorda (@Mishu27) June 27, 2019

Ek HI DIL HAI KITNI BAAR JITOGE 😒 — 🌻🌻 (@My_Indian_Army) June 27, 2019

This'd be by far your best portrayal Buddy! This is indeed quite resembling and the acting part is already known to us! We feel assured to see you portraying him! — Ashutosh Pandey (@ashustroppy) June 27, 2019

Wow, now that's a complete transformation — Manali Gharat 😺 (@ManaliGharat) June 27, 2019

Congratulations लड़के 👍🏻ur playing the most dare devil COAS #IndianArmy — Anshul Sharma (@AskAnshulSharma) June 27, 2019

You are Perfect for SAM MANEKSHAW ..... VK..... — Hari Punjabi (@Haripunjabi13) June 27, 2019

OMG 😲😲😲😲...what a transformation ..I cldnt recognise you at all 🤦‍♀️😂😂👏🏻 — Dr.Nupur (@nupurrk) June 27, 2019

Also read: Kajol, Ajay Devgn with daughter Nysa, son Yug are off on a road trip. See pic

The untitled film is directed by Meghna Gulzar who is already helming ‘Chhapaak’ starring Deepika Padukone. Today also marked the 11th death anniversary of Sam Manekshaw who died in 2008.Vicky will next be seen in Sardar Udham Singh, a biopic based on the legendary freedom fighter.

Apart from the biopic, Vicky will also feature in Karan Johar’s upcoming period drama Takht and debutante Bhanu Pratap Singh’s horror film Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 17:25 IST