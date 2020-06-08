Vicky Kaushal shares goofy pic from college days, Siddhant Chaturvedi says ‘chashma chota aur star bada ho gaya’

bollywood

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 16:14 IST

Vicky Kaushal shared a handsome picture from one of his photoshoots and joked that he was ‘prepping for this shot’ ever since he was in college. He also shared a goofy picture of himself in oversized glasses from when he was in first year of college as proof.

In the first picture, Vicky is seen smouldering at the camera, wearing sunglasses. The second picture features him sitting in his college classroom, posing in a pair of comically large glasses. “Been prepping for this shot since my 1st year of college. Swipe left. P O L I C E,” his caption read.

Siddhant Chaturvedi left a funny comment on Vicky’s Instagram post. “Ha ha..Chashma Chota aur Star bada ho gaya (The glasses became smaller and the star became bigger),” he quipped. Dia Mirza commented with a laughing emoji.

Also read: Raj Kundra calls Shilpa Shetty ‘queen of my life and heart’, wishes her a happy birthday with romantic video

Vicky studied engineering and turned down a cushy IT job offer to become an actor. In an earlier interaction with Humans of Bombay, he had revealed that he gave the interview ‘just for the thrill of it’. He said, “I wanted to experience the ‘nervousness’ -- wearing a tie and waiting for someone to give your resumé to. I already knew that I wasn’t ever going to choose that profession, even when I got the offer letter.”

After getting the offer, Vicky told his parents about his desire to become an actor, tore up the offer letter and set out for auditions. After minor roles in Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana and Bombay Velvet, he got his first lead role in the critically-acclaimed Masaan.

Vicky was supposed to start shooting for Karan Johar’s period epic Takht in March but the coronavirus pandemic has delayed the film going on floors. The actor will be seen playing Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in the film, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more