Vidya Balan gives a glimpse of her home as she watches Shakuntala Devi: ‘She is here... first day first stream’

bollywood

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 10:07 IST

Actor Vidya Balan shared a picture of herself watching her new film Shakuntala Devi at home on OTT platform. She looked delighted even as she mentioned how the dynamics of film releases have changed after the coronavirus pandemic.

Also read: Shakuntala Devi movie review

Sharing her picture, she wrote: “She is here Meet #ShakuntalaDeviOnPrime now!!! @PrimeVideoIN #FirstDayFirstStream” The picture shows Vidya, possibly in her bedroom, pointing to a big TV screen as the credits of Shakuntala Devi show on it. She is in her pajamas and looks happy. The picture also gives a peek into her home - spacious with a seating area, a shoe rack, books and painting and all. It clearly is simple yet classy.

In Shakuntala Devi, Vidya essays the titular role, playing the math genius from India. The film has received mixed reviews. Writing about it, Hindustan Times review said: “Shakuntala Devi lives like she laughs. She tilts her head back and unleashes a full-throated guffaw; hers is a belly laugh and it’s often heard in the 2-hour-10-minute biopic. Even when she is not laughing, the expression on her face suggests that she is in on the joke.”

Speaking about the film, Vidya had earlier told PTI earlier that there are moments of self-doubt in her life, but playing a character like mathematics genius acted like a source of inspiration. The actor said the biopic strengthened her belief that it is okay for women to claim ownership on their lives without being apologetic. “She owned her choices and stood her ground. Her story definitely inspired me and has shown me that it is actually okay for a woman to want it all in life.”

Also read: Ankita Lokhande breaks silence on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, says he could not have taken his own life, was not depressed

“Shakuntala Devi enjoyed the attention and she couldn’t understand the world saying that ‘You are a wife now or you are a mother and your priorities should change.’ She had this gift and she wanted to celebrate it. She was someone who wanted it all and had it all,” she added.

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Jisshu Sengupta in prominent roles.

(With PTI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more