Vidya Balan says no better way to bring people closer than arts, but post Pulwama attack, tough calls have to be taken

With the Hindi film industry condemning the Pulwama terror attack and not releasing films in Pakistan besides banning all Pakistani artistes from working in India, National award-winning actor Vidya Balan on Friday said a strong stand needs to be taken this time.

“Though I have always believed that art should be kept away from all boundaries and politics, I think we have to take a stand now. Enough is enough,” Vidya told the media at the launch of her debut radio show Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho.

In the worst-ever terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir since militancy erupted in 1989, a suicide bomber on February 14 rammed his SUV packed with explosives into a CRPF bus in Pulwama district, killing at least 40 troopers. Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed later claimed responsibility for the attack.

When asked if art should be kept away from politics, the Tumhari Sulu actor said, “As an individual I believe that there is no better way to bring people together than arts, be it music, poetry, dance, theatre, cinema or any other art form. But this time I think we should just take a break from this practice and see what can be done for the future. As I said, some tough calls have to be taken at some point.”

A host of Bollywood actors including Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Ajay Devgn and Vicky Kaushal, among others, have condemned the Pulwama attack.

The film Total Dhamaal directed by Indra Kumar too did not release in Pakistan for the same reason.

First Published: Feb 23, 2019 10:07 IST