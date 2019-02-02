Vidya Balan says women become naughtier and hotter after 40, gives details

Actor Vidya Balan, who recently celebrated her 40th birthday on January 1, has said that ‘women get better with age.’

In a new interview to Filmfare, the Dirty Picture star said whoever claimed that women turn naughtier after the age of 40 was correct. “Yeah, naughtier and hotter too after 40. Generally, we’re taught to be a little coy and not enjoy sex. But the reason they say women get better with age is because you care less and less, it’s more about you. It’s joyous. When you don’t care, you have the most amount of fun,” the actor said.

Vidya’s birthday party was set to a ‘70s theme, and was attended by her family, husband Siddharth Roy Kapur and brother-in-law Aditya Roy Kapur, among others.

She continued, “I say after 40 (women) don’t care even more. I’m actually going reverse. I used to be a serious person but today I’ve learnt to enjoy everything. I’m not carrying the weight of the world on my shoulders anymore. In my 20s, it was about wanting to live my dream. The 30s was about knowing myself and the 40s is about loving my life.”

Vidya’s most recent role came in the 2017 hit, Tumhari Sulu.She will next be seen in the NTR biopic, and Mission Mangal, opposite Akshay Kumar.

Vidya was recently featured on photographer Dabboo Ratnani’s annual celebrity calendar, in a racy black outfit. She also walked the ramp at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week.

