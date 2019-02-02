Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon makes glamorous ramp debut with Vidya Balan, Mouni Roy. See pics

Actor Vidya Balan is back in the spotlight after receiving acclaim for her performance in her last release, Tumhari Sulu. The actor will now be seen in Mission Mangal alongside Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharman Joshi and Kirti Kulhari. Taking time out from her busy schedule, Vidya walked the ramp at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week, wearing a black cotton sari.

The National Film Award winning actor is also set to debut in Telugu cinema with the NTR biopic. In the first look from the film, she is seen in a silk sari and traditional jewellery, playing a harmonium while actor Balakrishna, who plays NTR in the film, sits besides her.

Vidya Balan, Kriti Kharbanda and Sona Mohapatra at LFW. (Varinder Chawla.)

Actor Vidya Balan’s first look from NTR biopic.

She had recently attended celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar launch and was spotted bonding with veteran actor Rekha. Vidya stunned her fans as she featured in the annual calendar in a racy black outfit and a braided hairdo.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai keep it simple, Sunny Leone, Ranbir Kapoor set Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar on fire. See pics

Not just Vidya, a few more Bollywood actors, including Gold actor Mouni Roy, Taare Zameen Par actor Tisca Chopra, Sonali Cable actor Rhea Chakraborty, former actor Divya Khosla Kumar, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’s Kriti Kharbanda, and singer Sona Mohapatra were also spotted on the ramp at the fashion event.

A few more popular faces were also spotted at the event. While Varun Dhawan’s rumoured girlfriend Natashal Dalal was among the audience, Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon walked the ramp for the first time.

As a lot of women directors are being acknowledged for their achievements in the film industry, and a few of them such as Bareilly Ki Barfi director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, English Vinglish director Gauri Shinde also walked the ramp at the event.

Natasha Dalal at the Lakme Fashion Week.

Tisca Chopra, Gauri Shinde and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari at the Lakme Fashion Week.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 02, 2019 10:07 IST