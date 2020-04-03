e-paper
Vidya Balan thanks street sweeper during lockdown, says 'God bless you and your family'. Watch video

Actor Vidya Balan shared a video of a cleaning lady sweeping the streets, and thanked her for her service during the lockdown. Watch the video here.

bollywood Updated: Apr 03, 2020 18:39 IST
Hindustan Times
Vidya Balan is acknowledging the work done by essential service providers during the lockdown.
Actor Vidya Balan has shared a video in which she thanks a cleaning lady for her service during the coronavirus lockdown. “God bless you and your family hamesha,” Vidya wrote on her post, shared on Instagram stories.

In the video, a lady with a mask on her face can be seen picking up trash from the street and putting it in a large garbage bin. While she’s going about her job, Vidya calls out to her. “Madam, madam!” she says. “Thank you.” The lady acknowledges Vidya’s thanks with a nod.

 

Vidya post got a lot of appreciation for both herself and the lady, after it was shared by a fan page. “She is great,” one person wrote. “Bus kar yaar,Aur Kitna rulaoge Mujhe!” wrote another, quoting the film Munna Bhai MBBS.

Several celebrities have offered thanks to essential service providers during the nationwide lockdown. Everyone from Amitabh Bachchan and his family to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took part in the five-minute tribute to essential service providers on janta curfew day, on March 22.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan contributes to PM-Cares, other Covid-19 relief funds: ‘This is a start’

In an earlier Instagram video, Vidya had urged everyone to donate generously to those in need during the lockdown. “As we all know the whole world is facing an unprecedented challenge due to the coronavirus. In India it is estimated that 200 million people go hungry every day and this number is only increasing at an alarming rate in the current situation,” she said. “Scores of daily wage labourers, jobless workers and others who have no groceries, no food to eat. And in these difficult times Mumbai Roti Bank is providing free meals to the poor and needy.”

