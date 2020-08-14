Vidyut Jammwal approaches Sonu Sood, Ajay Devgn to find his Nargis, here are their responses

bollywood

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 17:23 IST

Sonu Sood is flooded with thousands of requests for help everyday and the actor even makes an effort to help most of them. The Dabangg actor has now been approached by Vidyut Jammwal to help him find his Nargis. Vidyut just saw the release of his film Khuda Haafiz on Disney+ Hotstar. While he plays Sameer, his co-star Shivaleeka Oberoi plays his kidnapped wife Nargis in the film.

Approaching Sonu for film, Vidyut wrote on Twitter, “Mujhe meri Nargis wapas chahiye, aur ab tak uska koi pata nahi. @SonuSood, suna hain bichade hue logo ko aap mila rahe hain, kya meri bhi madat karenge? #FindNargis?#KhudaHaafiz (I want my Nargis back, there is no sign of her till now Sonu Sood, I have heard you have been uniting people, will you help me as well ?).”

Brother @VidyutJammwal iske liye toh Noman jaana padega. Aur yeh kaam toh sirf tum hi kar sakte ho. Waise humaare Twitter ke log, kya aap humari help karoge to #FindNargis? #KhudaHaafiz https://t.co/IT3hOP8U5s — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 14, 2020

Sonu replied to him, “Brother @VidyutJammwal iske liye toh Noman jaana padega. Aur yeh kaam toh sirf tum hi kar sakte ho. Waise humaare Twitter ke log, kya aap humari help karoge to #FindNargis? #KhudaHaafiz. (Brother Vidyut Jammwal one will have to go to Noman for this task. And only you can do this. My people on Twitter, can you help us find Nargis?)”

Vidyut also approached Ajay Devgn to help him find Nargis. Addressing him by his iconic screen name, Vidyut asked Ajay on Twitter, “Bajirao Singham @ajaydevgn ne har waqt sahi ka saath diya hain. Kya mera saath bhi denge to #FindNargis? #KhudaHaafiz (Bajirao Singham, Ajay Devgn has always fought for the truth, will you help me as well to find Nargis?).”

Joh kanoon todega, main uski haddiyan todonga, lekin iss baar haddiyaan todne ki baari teri @VidyutJammwal. Ja, dikha de dum. Khuda Haafiz! #FindNargis https://t.co/JieX2zAine — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 14, 2020

Replying to him in the same vein, Ajay tweeted, “Joh kanoon todega, main uski haddiyan todonga, lekin iss baar haddiyaan todne ki baari teri @VidyutJammwal. Ja, dikha de dum. Khuda Haafiz! #FindNargis (I will break the bones of the one who breaks the law. But this time it’s your turn to break bones Vidyut Jammwal. Go, show them what’s you’ve got.).”

Directed by Faruk Kabir and set during the financial crisis of 2007–2008, Khuda Haafiz revolves around a young man who races against time to rescue his kidnapped wife from flesh traders. The film also stars Annu Kapoor, Aahana Kumra and Shiv Panditt, Vipin Sharma and Nawab Shah.

