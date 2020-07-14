Vidyut Jammwal interviews Tony Jaa, says Thai star should play Hanuman in the Ramayana

bollywood

Actor Vidyut Jammwal inaugurated his interview series, X-Rayed, with a chat with Thai actor Tony Jaa, known for the Ong Bak martial arts movies. The first part of the interview was shared by Vidyut, also known to be a formidable action star, on his YouTube channel.

“X-Rayed is where people will get to know what legends are made of, to know what the actors, the legends and the stars want you (the viewers) to know. This is not about any film promotions, but only about the star,” he said in the introduction.

When asked about the difference between a couple of Thai martial art forms, Jaa also brought up Kalaripayattu, an Indian martial art that Vidyut has been practising since he was a child. Jaa said that the reason why elephants feature so prominently in his films is because Thai people also pray to Lord Ganesha. He also expressed surprise at having Indian fans, whom he was told about by his stunt team after they worked in a Bollywood movie. “Tony you can go to India,” they told him, “You have fans.”

At one point, Vidyut even says that Jaa should play Lord Hanuman in the Ramayana, because of the similarities in Indian and Thai cultures. “If anybody is making Ramayana, Tony Jaa wants to play Hanuman,” he said.

The Thai star also told Vidyut about why he wanted to become an action star. “When I was a kid I had a dream to become an action star after I watched The Drunken Master starring Jackie Chan,” he said. “I wanted to be an action star and I began seeing that movie in my dream. I began to work for my dream to be an action hero. I talked about it (my dream) to the universe and it happened! I can’t believe it. Nobody believed it. I come from the locals, I am not from Bangkok. I was 6 years old when I saw the movie.”

Vidyut will next be seen in films Khuda Hafiz, on Disney+Hotstar, and Yaara, on Zee5.

