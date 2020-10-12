Vijay Deverakonda’s brother slams Gulshan Devaiah, defends dictatorship comment: ‘Khopdi with substance would understand context’

bollywood

Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda’s recent comments about the Indian democracy and the need for an autocratic rule received flak on the internet. Questioning his judgement was also actor Gulshan Devaiah, who said that maybe Vijay needed a ‘haircut’ to ease the ‘pressure on his khopdi’.

Now, Vijay’s brother Anand has fired back at Gulshan, asking him to understand the context before making personal comments. “Maybe a khopdi with actual substance would understand the context first before making personal comments on social media,” Anand wrote in a tweet.

Maybe a khopdi with actual substance would understand the context first before making personal comments on social media 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/FmM97F63uu — Anand Deverakonda (@ananddeverkonda) October 11, 2020

In an interview with Anupama Chopra, Vijay had talked about how the democratic system is failing in the country. He said that only those with ‘most at stake’-- which he believes is the middle class -- should be allowed to vote for their leaders. He added how the lower class gets swayed easily by promises of liquor during elections. Vijay went so far as to say that a benevolent dictator would be our best bet.

“I won’t stand in an election where people would vote for alcohol and money... I’d like to be [a] dictator. I think that’s the way you can make change[s]. Like ‘just shut up, I’m having good intention[s], you don’t know what is good for you maybe but stick to this and five, ten years down the line it’s going to pay off’. I think somewhere, dictatorship is the right way, but you need to have a good guy,” he had said.

His comments drew widespread ire on Twitter with many calling his opinion uninformed. Vijay laughed off the criticism by sharing a candid video in which he called himself ‘the benevolent fun dictator.’

