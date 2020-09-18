e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Viral Amul ad featuring Urmila Matondkar is from 1995, Anurag Kashyap and Ram Gopal Varma clarify

Viral Amul ad featuring Urmila Matondkar is from 1995, Anurag Kashyap and Ram Gopal Varma clarify

According to Anurag Kashyap and Ram Gopal Varma’s tweets, a viral advertisement by dairy giant Amul, featuring actor Urmila Matondkar, is from 1995, and not a reaction to her spat with Kangana Ranaut.

bollywood Updated: Sep 18, 2020 19:06 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
The viral Amul ad featuring Urmila Matondkar is from 1995.
The viral Amul ad featuring Urmila Matondkar is from 1995.
         

An Amul advertisement featuring Urmila Matondkar is being widely circulated online. Many took to Twitter to share the ad, which suggests that the actor isn’t ‘masoom (innocent)’ anymore, believing it to be a veiled dig at Urmila, who has been in the news for her spat with Kangana Ranaut.

Fact-checking website Boom Live reported that the ad was in fact created in 1995. Rahul Da Cunha, one of the creators of Amul advertisements, told the website that it was created as a hoarding to celebrate the success of Ram Gopal Varma’s Rangeela. The ad made a reference to the film Masoom, in which Urmila appeared as a child artiste. “This advertisement has been taken completely out of context by trolls. This is an old feature we did in 1995,” Da Cunha said.

Ram Gopal Varma corroborated the fact when he shared the ad on September 11. “Amul hoarding after RANGEELA released @UrmilaMatondkar,” he wrote.

 

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap wrote in a tweet, “If I am Not mistaken , this came out when ‘Rangeela’ released and not now. And it was based on the fact that Urmila was the child actor in ‘Masoom’. It was meant to be an appreciation . Now misused by trolls after the current scenario.”

 

Earlier this week, actor Kangana Ranaut in a television interview to Times Now called Urmila a ‘soft porn star’ who is ‘not known for her acting’. This led to several Bollywood personalities condemning Kangana’s comments and standing up in support of Urmila. “@UrmilaMatondkar you are a legend. #Rangeela was a treat visually,emotionally and you raised the bar for all of us in so many ways. You left us all,co-actors and an entire generation of movie goers awestruck! Sensuality & dignity.. two qualities you combined & embodied. Respect!” filmmaker Pooja Bhatt wrote.

Also read: Urmila Matondkar reacts to Kangana Ranaut’s ‘soft porn star’ insult: ‘Will those who opposed Shiv Sena’s slur for Kangana, condemn this too?’

Urmila, responding to Kangana’s comment, told journalist Barkha Dutt, “It just goes to show where we stand, and that is precisely what I have been trying to say, that if you have a viewpoint, by all means you have a right to express it. But it just that the way you express it and how you express it does matter.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Didn’t want to hurt anybody’: Anurag Thakur regrets Nehru comment
‘Didn’t want to hurt anybody’: Anurag Thakur regrets Nehru comment
Ambedkar memorial: Thackeray postpones event after controversy over invites
Ambedkar memorial: Thackeray postpones event after controversy over invites
Delhi schools to stay shut for students until October 5
Delhi schools to stay shut for students until October 5
Intel agencies to probe new Turkish NGO outreach in Kashmir: Official
Intel agencies to probe new Turkish NGO outreach in Kashmir: Official
PM Modi defends farm bills, says critics misleading farmers
PM Modi defends farm bills, says critics misleading farmers
Covid-19 vaccine: These seven firms have license for vaccine manufacture
Covid-19 vaccine: These seven firms have license for vaccine manufacture
Goa: German woman found dead by daughter in her flat
Goa: German woman found dead by daughter in her flat
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Kangana RanautParliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila MatondkarHappy birthday Shabana Azmi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In