e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019
Home / Bollywood / Vishal Jethwa says preparing for his Mardaani 2 role of rapist was painful: ‘I used to lock myself up in my house for hours’

Vishal Jethwa says preparing for his Mardaani 2 role of rapist was painful: ‘I used to lock myself up in my house for hours’

Actor Vishal Jethwa, who essays the role of the main antagonist, a serial rapist, in Rani Mukerji’s latest offering Mardaani 2 talks about his preparation for the role, adding that it was tough because he is not ‘this evil person’.

bollywood Updated: Dec 17, 2019 16:01 IST

Asian News International
Vishal Jethwa plays the main antagonist, a serial rapist in Mardaani 2.
Vishal Jethwa plays the main antagonist, a serial rapist in Mardaani 2.
         

Antagonist of Rani Mukerji’s crime drama Mardaani 2, Vishal Jethwa has claimed preparing for his role of a brutal rapist in the film was a painful process for him. “It was very, very hard for me but I knew I had to prove myself as an actor. The preparation for this film was a painful process for me emotionally. I knew that for media and people to love my character, I will need them to hate Sunny and I prepped really hard. It was not easy because I am not this evil person.”

“I used to go to my house and lock myself up in my house for hours and try and behave like Sunny, trying to find a body language, posture and demeanour. I was exhausted after this process because Sunny is a person no one should ever become. Our film warns of people like him,” Jethwa added.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz cries after Paras and Sidharth chose Mahira over her

The actor has recently become the talk of the nation for the on-point portrayal of the pure evil villainous character of the film. Jethwa’s acting is drawing appreciations from critics and audiences.

Without even a single promotional song in the film, Rani Mukerji’s crime-thriller -- Mardaani 2 - is running to packed houses and doing brisk business.

Mardaani 2 has a gripping storyline inspired by real-life events of crimes committed against women across the country. The edge-of-the-seat thriller saw Mukerji in a race against time in order to capture a brutal serial rapist, who systematically targets women.

Mukerji reprises the role of the fearless and committed Superintendent of Police -- Shivani Shivaji Roy -- in the flick.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
‘Oppose as much as you want’: Amit Shah dares Oppn over citizenship law
‘Oppose as much as you want’: Amit Shah dares Oppn over citizenship law
Stones, tear gas, bottles in violent protest in Delhi over citizenship law
Stones, tear gas, bottles in violent protest in Delhi over citizenship law
Govt sets GST collection target of Rs 1.1 lakh crore every month
Govt sets GST collection target of Rs 1.1 lakh crore every month
New coach, No Maxwell, 7 changes from WC in Australia side for India ODIs
New coach, No Maxwell, 7 changes from WC in Australia side for India ODIs
5 Instagram safety features every user must know
5 Instagram safety features every user must know
Kia showcases the all-new K5 fastback sedan
Kia showcases the all-new K5 fastback sedan
Not replays but 3rd umpire: New side in Jadeja’s debatable run out - Report
Not replays but 3rd umpire: New side in Jadeja’s debatable run out - Report
Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death for high treason: All there is to know
Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death for high treason: All there is to know
trending topics
Pervez MusharrafHTLS 2019Unnao rape caseRealme Buds AirRani MukerjiOnion pricesAssam Citizenship Law ProtestPriyanka ChopraJamia violenceRealme X2

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news