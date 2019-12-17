Vishal Jethwa says preparing for his Mardaani 2 role of rapist was painful: ‘I used to lock myself up in my house for hours’

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 16:01 IST

Antagonist of Rani Mukerji’s crime drama Mardaani 2, Vishal Jethwa has claimed preparing for his role of a brutal rapist in the film was a painful process for him. “It was very, very hard for me but I knew I had to prove myself as an actor. The preparation for this film was a painful process for me emotionally. I knew that for media and people to love my character, I will need them to hate Sunny and I prepped really hard. It was not easy because I am not this evil person.”

“I used to go to my house and lock myself up in my house for hours and try and behave like Sunny, trying to find a body language, posture and demeanour. I was exhausted after this process because Sunny is a person no one should ever become. Our film warns of people like him,” Jethwa added.

The actor has recently become the talk of the nation for the on-point portrayal of the pure evil villainous character of the film. Jethwa’s acting is drawing appreciations from critics and audiences.

Without even a single promotional song in the film, Rani Mukerji’s crime-thriller -- Mardaani 2 - is running to packed houses and doing brisk business.

Mardaani 2 has a gripping storyline inspired by real-life events of crimes committed against women across the country. The edge-of-the-seat thriller saw Mukerji in a race against time in order to capture a brutal serial rapist, who systematically targets women.

Mukerji reprises the role of the fearless and committed Superintendent of Police -- Shivani Shivaji Roy -- in the flick.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

