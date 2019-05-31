Vivek Oberoi accidentally promotes Salman Khan’s Bharat, rectifies tweet

A number of Bollywood celebrities, including actor Vivek Oberoi, attended the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday. The actor took to Twitter to congratulate the PM on the occasion, where he accidentally promoted Salman Khan’s Bharat.

Sharing a picture, he wrote: “Honoured to be invited again to the swearing in ceremony. I’m watching @narendramodi bhai taking his oath for the 3rd time on his journey from CM Gujarat to PM of Bharat once again! Feeling like a small part of an incredible history #ModiSarkar2 #NamoAgain #ModiSwearingIn.” In doing so, he accidentally used the hashtag of actor Salman Khan’s upcoming film, Bharat. In the tweet that went out, the film’s Twitter emoji was also visible. As soon as Twitterati caught on to it, the actor deleted the message and tweeted again with the correction.

Honoured to be invited again to the swearing in ceremony. I’m watching @narendramodi bhai taking his oath for the 3rd time on his journey from CM Gujarat to PM of Bharat once again! Feeling like a small part of an incredible history 🇮🇳 #ModiSarkar2 #NamoAgain #ModiSwearingIn pic.twitter.com/jzk1jV6lVn — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) May 30, 2019

Apart from Vivek, other Bollywood celebrities who attended the function on Thursday included Kangana Ranaut, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput.

Earlier this month, Vivek was caught in a meme controversy involving Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, whom he had dated in the past. Vivek had tweeted a collage of three images featuring him, Aishwarya, her husband Abhishek Bachchan, their daughter Aaradhya and Salman Khan. The post referred to Salman and Aishwarya’s relationship as the ‘opinion poll’, a picture of Vivek and Aishwarya together as ‘exit poll’ and her family now as the ‘final result’. The meme drew sharp criticism with actors like Sonam Kapoor and actor-turned-politician Urmila Matongkar among others who slammed him for it.

The National Commission for Women (NCW), too issued a notice to the actor demanding explanation over his tweet on the exit polls. The actor later deleted the controversial tweet.

