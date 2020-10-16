Vivek Oberoi’s wife Priyanka Alva served notice in connection with Sandalwood drugs case

bollywood

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 11:08 IST

Actor Vivek Oberoi’s wife, Priyanka Alva has been served a notice by the City Crime Branch Bengaluru, over her links with brother Aditya Alva in connection with the Sandalwood drugs case, according to ANI. Vivek’s Mumbai house was raided by the Bengaluru Police on Thursday.

It has been alleged that many of the accused in the Sandalwood drugs case attended rave parties held at a farmhouse near Hebbal Lake, owned by Aditya.

On Thursday, it was reported that the police conducted a raid at Vivek’s Mumbai house, in an effort to track Aditya, who is said to be absconding. Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Bengaluru Police, told NDTV, “Aditya Alva is absconding. Vivek Oberoi is his relative and we got some information that Alva is there. So we wanted to check. So a court warrant was obtained and Crime Branch team has gone to his house in Mumbai.”

More than 15 people have been arrested in the case, including Kannada film actors Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanaa Galrani, rave party organiser Viren Khanna, realtor Rahul Thonse, and several Nigerian nationals. The Police launched a crackdown on the drug traffickers, peddlers and consumers after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested three people from Bengaluru two months ago with drug haul. According to sources, the trio told the NCB sleuths that they were supplying drugs to Kannada film actors and singers.

Meanwhile, a separate NCB investigation is being conducted into an alleged drugs racket in Bollywood. Last month, several actors such as Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh, along with various other members of the film industry, were summoned for questioning by the central agency.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested for allegedly procuring banned drugs for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was granted bail after spending nearly a month in jail.

