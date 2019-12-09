Waheeda Rehman: ‘Rapists deserve life term in jail, not death’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 16:49 IST

Veteran actor Waheeda Rehman feels life imprisonment, and not death, is the apt punishment for rapists. Asked what she thought of the encounter killings of the four accused in the Telangana rape-and-murder incident, the 81-year-old actor said: “I personally think that heinous crimes like rape are unforgivable but I also feel that we shouldn’t be allowed to take somebody’s life. We should give them (the rape accused) life imprisonment.

“We shouldn’t follow legal procedure in such cases because when you have caught them red-handed, so why file a case against them? By doing that, you are wasting people’s money. So, without any legal procedure, they should be given life imprisonment.”

The actor, who recently turned a wildlife photographer, revealed her opinion on the matter while speaking to the media at Meraki photo exhibition recently.

Actors Dia Mirza and Samantha Akkinenni also voiced their opinion on the matter. “There exists a judicial system so that everyone including the guilty and the innocent gets a chance to prove his crime or innocence. I am not in favour of encounters. I think it’s deeply disappointing that this has happened,” the former Miss India told ANI.

“I really hope and wish and pray that strict punishments be delivered to the people who commit such crimes. I pray they get life sentence or death sentence but I don’t understand this encounter thing,” she added.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur celebrate Sharmila Tagore’s birthday with tiger safari. See pics

Samantha said that fear is the only solution to tackle such heinous crimes and the encounter is a “wake-up call” to fix the flaws in India’s judicial system. “About 3 crore pending cases in our courts? When is the time for justice? Victim and victim’s family should not wait for so long and I think that is completely wrong but at the same time I will not stand here and celebrate encounters,” Akkineni told ANI.

During early hours on December 6, all the four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian were killed in an encounter with the Telangana Police. According to police, all the four men were being taken to the scene of the crime, where the charred body of the doctor was found, when they allegedly attempted to escape and were shot at.

Follow @htshowbiz for more