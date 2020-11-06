Waluscha De Sousa on resuming work: We’ve to learn how to live with this virus, we don’t have luxury of sitting this one out

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 20:51 IST

Getting back to work seems to be the priority for a lot of actors lately,even amid the rise in Covid-19 positive cases. And joining that list is Waluscha De Sousa, who has started shooting for her web series.

Ask her whether she was sceptical at any point about stepping out, and the actor agrees, believing that this virus is not going away anytime soon.

“I was very apprehensive given that it would mean exposing myself and therefore be at great risk of not just contracting Covid but also being responsible perhaps for unknowingly giving it to someone else. But, I guess we all have to learn how to live with this and adapt to the new normal as we unfortunately do not have the luxury of sitting this one out,” she says.

On the sets of the show, which is being directed and written by Siddharth Kumar Tewary, she describes that the whole scenario has changed.

The 40-year-old, who has earlier been a part of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Fan (2017), shares, “Our team has taken extraordinary precautionary measures by testing everyone before we left for our schedule and everyday as we enter and leave set. Daily sanitisation, masks and gloves are the norm. We have possibly become more aware as people. And with all precautionary measures in place, the working environment feels safe now. I’m happy and grateful to get to work everyday.”

De Sousa has teamed up with Siddharth and Shweta Tripathi for this show. She reveals that it revolves around technology and social media, and what goes on in the lives of people using it.

“My character in this series is very powerful and strong. A 21st century boss lady. A woman in control who calls the shots in a man’s world. Now why would I think twice?,” she opines.

