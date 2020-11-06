e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Waluscha De Sousa on resuming work: We’ve to learn how to live with this virus, we don’t have luxury of sitting this one out

Waluscha De Sousa on resuming work: We’ve to learn how to live with this virus, we don’t have luxury of sitting this one out

Actor Waluscha De Sousa, who is working on a web series next, says she was ‘very apprehensive’ about stepping out for work amidst the Covid 19 pandemic.

bollywood Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 20:51 IST
Rishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri
Hindustan Times
Actor Waluscha De Sousa was a part of the 2016 Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Fan.
Actor Waluscha De Sousa was a part of the 2016 Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Fan.
         

Getting back to work seems to be the priority for a lot of actors lately,even amid the rise in Covid-19 positive cases. And joining that list is Waluscha De Sousa, who has started shooting for her web series.

Ask her whether she was sceptical at any point about stepping out, and the actor agrees, believing that this virus is not going away anytime soon.

“I was very apprehensive given that it would mean exposing myself and therefore be at great risk of not just contracting Covid but also being responsible perhaps for unknowingly giving it to someone else. But, I guess we all have to learn how to live with this and adapt to the new normal as we unfortunately do not have the luxury of sitting this one out,” she says.

On the sets of the show, which is being directed and written by Siddharth Kumar Tewary, she describes that the whole scenario has changed.

 
View this post on Instagram

Hustle

A post shared by Waluscha De Sousa (@waluschaa) on

The 40-year-old, who has earlier been a part of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Fan (2017), shares, “Our team has taken extraordinary precautionary measures by testing everyone before we left for our schedule and everyday as we enter and leave set. Daily sanitisation, masks and gloves are the norm. We have possibly become more aware as people. And with all precautionary measures in place, the working environment feels safe now. I’m happy and grateful to get to work everyday.”

De Sousa has teamed up with Siddharth and Shweta Tripathi for this show. She reveals that it revolves around technology and social media, and what goes on in the lives of people using it.

“My character in this series is very powerful and strong. A 21st century boss lady. A woman in control who calls the shots in a man’s world. Now why would I think twice?,” she opines.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
‘Outcome of election won’t affect ties’: MEA on US presidential election
‘Outcome of election won’t affect ties’: MEA on US presidential election
Pompeo provokes China with a pinprick, revokes terror tag for Xinjiang group
Pompeo provokes China with a pinprick, revokes terror tag for Xinjiang group
US state of Georgia says will recount razor-thin vote
US state of Georgia says will recount razor-thin vote
SRH vs RCB Live: RCB take control after SRH lose top three
SRH vs RCB Live: RCB take control after SRH lose top three
India summons Pak CDA to lodge ‘strong protest’ over Kartarpur Gurdwara
India summons Pak CDA to lodge ‘strong protest’ over Kartarpur Gurdwara
If J&K had to go with Pak, it would have done so in 1947: Farooq Abdullah
If J&K had to go with Pak, it would have done so in 1947: Farooq Abdullah
Philadelphia Police probe alleged plot to attack vote counting venue
Philadelphia Police probe alleged plot to attack vote counting venue
‘Pak needs to reverse decision’: India summons Pak CDA over Kartarpur Sahib row
‘Pak needs to reverse decision’: India summons Pak CDA over Kartarpur Sahib row
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi’s air qualityUGC NET 2020COVID-19IPL 2020 Eliminator, SRH vs RCBCovid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In