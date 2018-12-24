Watch Nigerian fans of Shah Rukh Khan sing the title track of Kal Ho Naa Ho

Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero has not fared too well at the box office in its opening weekend, as per reports. The film has been made at an estimated budget of Rs 200 crore. However, despite dwindling prospects, it looks like Shah Rukh’s popularity remains intact. He remains a popular face with Indian diaspora in Canada, the US, Europe and Australia but also in places like Malaysia.

However, a recent video clip that went viral on Twitter, proves that he is immensely popular in the African continent, too. The video clip has three young Nigerian men (the tweet mentions so) singing the title track from 2003’s Kal Ho Naa Ho.

I swear Nigerians watch more Bollywood than Indians 😂 pic.twitter.com/DC8hPiDwqU — Ali Gul Khan 🌹 (@alidaudzai_) December 21, 2018

The original song:

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh and Aanand L Rai’s ambitious Zero has underperformed and remains on shaky ground, three days after release. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the box office figures of the film. “#Zero has clearly underperformed... Remained on similar levels over the weekend... No turnaround / big jump in biz... #Christmas holiday [tomorrow] should boost biz... Real test on Wed and Thu... Fri 20.14 cr, Sat 18.22 cr, Sun 20.71 cr. Total: Rs 59.07 cr. India biz,” he wrote.

#Zero has clearly underperformed... Remained on similar levels over the weekend... No turnaround / big jump in biz... #Christmas holiday [tomorrow] should boost biz... Real test on Wed and Thu... Fri 20.14 cr, Sat 18.22 cr, Sun 20.71 cr. Total: ₹ 59.07 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 24, 2018

Zero follows the life of a dwarf who journeys from a small-town in Uttar Pradesh into the dizzying world of film glamour and then to Mars, in what could be described as a fable.

The Hindustan Times review, awarding it 3.5 out of 5 stars, said: “Rai aces the small-town milieu, but as the film outgrows Meerut, its wit dries up while the drama heightens. This is where the film should have embraced the lunacy and gone entirely bonkers. The melodramatic approach robs Zero of its essential lightness, and the metaphor becomes clumsier.”

