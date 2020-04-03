e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / What’s keeping long-time friend Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher connected during lockdown?

What’s keeping long-time friend Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher connected during lockdown?

After a video call with his other close Anil Kapoor, actor Anupam Kher also engaged over a virtual chat with Satish Kaushik

bollywood Updated: Apr 03, 2020 17:22 IST
Rishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri
Hindustan Times
Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik’s friendship goes back to decades.
Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik’s friendship goes back to decades.
         

Amid all the confusion, fear and panic throughout the world due to Covid-19, the one thing that is keeping actor trio Anil Kapoor, Satish Kaushik and Anupam Kher strong, is their friendship, and video calls. What went viral recently was a video of Anil calling Anupam from below his house, all because the latter was in quarantine as he has recently returned from New York. 

And then it was Kaushik’s turn, who video called separately and rued how it was the first time in their 45-year long friendship, when they couldn’t meet each other after Anupam returned. The 63-year-old laughs when you mention this, “We are all at home, so we keep talking to each other. Anupam lives in the same lane as Anil, while I live at a 10 minutes distance. There’s so much pressure, fear, work has stopped, films are not releasing. One might think that they can work on a script in self-isolation, but how do you do that? That’s why I am here, telling Anupam ‘tune pehle video call uske saath kyun banaya?’ We three have a funny equation. When I am not there, Anil and Anupam bitch about me, and the same for every one of us! Envy being positive is the most fruitful emotion.” 

Currently keeping Kaushik busy, apart from buddies, is his eight-year-old daughter Vanshika, with whom he is playing a very tense game of snakes and ladders when we call. “She keeps everyone on their toes. I spent an entire day recently, trying to figure out which of the apps she needs for her virtual classes (since schools are shut down). She also keeps telling me ‘Papa, today is no phone day’,” laughs Kaushik, who was shooting in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh when the situation worsened.

He tells us, “Some situations are unimaginable, and you don’t know how to handle them. On March 14, I was shooting, and was supposed to be in Delhi for the next three days. But something made me come back to Mumbai, and since then, I am inside our house. Calamity aati hai toh aadmi apne aap seekhta hai.”

Now that the entire nation has been put down on a 21-day lockdown, he adds, “It is a brave step and the only resort to break the chain and cycle of Covid-19 affected cases. Prevention is the cure to this pandemic. So stay at home and don’t come out, you will not put only yourself into a problem but your family, then state and then ultimately the nation. So these 21 days will decide the future of our country.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Covid-19 cases related to Tablighi Jamaat reported from 14 states, says govt
Covid-19 cases related to Tablighi Jamaat reported from 14 states, says govt
‘With full weight of law’: MHA orders FIRs against 960 foreign Jamaat workers, sponsors
‘With full weight of law’: MHA orders FIRs against 960 foreign Jamaat workers, sponsors
Yogi Adityanath orders NSA against Jamaat members for alleged misbehaviour
Yogi Adityanath orders NSA against Jamaat members for alleged misbehaviour
When Hussain called Warne ‘fat p***’:Aussie star reveals hilarious incident
When Hussain called Warne ‘fat p***’:Aussie star reveals hilarious incident
‘Can tag me & Mahi also’: Yuvraj trolls Shastri, India coach replies
‘Can tag me & Mahi also’: Yuvraj trolls Shastri, India coach replies
Google report shows how lockdown changed traffic
Google report shows how lockdown changed traffic
Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise BS 6 prices revealed
Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise BS 6 prices revealed
Why Dharavi could be the final frontier for Mumbai’s battle against Covid-19
Why Dharavi could be the final frontier for Mumbai’s battle against Covid-19
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news