Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya pose in gorgeous dresses on a Paris carousel. See pics

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Saturday shared two new photos on her Instagram - both taken at a carousel, and one of them is of her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya had a fun time taking the ride, in what appears to be for an ad shoot for a watch brand Aishwarya endorses. In the first picture, we see the Fanney Khan star posing next to the carousel’s wooden horses, wearing an elegant black dress. She captioned the picture simply, “Today.”

In the next picture, we see Aaradhya having the time of her life replicating her mother’s pose. She is also wearing a black dress and has a hand fan too. Aaradhya usually poses for the cameras, adorably taking cues from her internationally famous mom. Aishwarya captioned this picture, “My love.”

Both mother and daughter are currently in Paris, if Aishwarya’s Instagram feed is to be believed. Aaradhya frequently accompanies her mother in public. They travelled to the Cannes Film Festival together, where they both wore elaborate dresses. Most recently, they were seen at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s engagement bash last weekend.

On the work front, Aishwarya will soon be seen in Fanney Khan. The film also features Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor in important roles. Aishwarya and Anil are reuniting after a gap of 18 years. They have earlier worked in 2000 film Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai.

The film presents Aishwarya as a doting mother who is willing to go to any length to make her daughter a musician.

